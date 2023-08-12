Man killed by Mesquite police officer after crashing into multiple vehicles during a chase

A Mesquite police officer fatally shot a man Friday night after a dangerous police chase where he crashed into several vehicles before stopping and appearing to reach for something inside his car.

Mesquite Police said an officer tried to stop the driver of a Honda Pilot at about 8:45 p.m. Friday near West Scyene and Gross roads.

The driver refused to pull over, police said, and instead led the officer on a chase where he struck multiple vehicles and road signs before coming to a stop in a yard on the 1700 block of Carnation Drive.

As the man exited his SUV, police said the officer gave verbal commands that were ignored by the driver. The man then reached back into the vehicle and was shot by the officer.

Police performed first aid on the man and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police said a gun was recovered from the man's vehicle.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer is a 14-year veteran of the department, but police provided no other identifying details.

Police said the deceased man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death. They did not say why the officer tried to pull the man over or give any details about why the man might have fled from the traffic stop.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is expected to launch a concurrent investigation, which is standard procedure for shootings involving police officers.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.