Man Killed by Irving Police Suspected of Gunning Down a Man the Day Before

Irving Police say a man killed by officers on Friday night was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in the city less than 24 hours before.

Irving Police Officer and spokesperson Robert Reeves said Monday afternoon that 40-year-old Carlos Munguía was identified by witnesses as a man who walked out of his apartment and fatally shot another man as he sat in his car Thursday night.

Reeves said police officers were called to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment along the 3300 block of Willow Creek Drive. It was there officers found a man dead in his vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as 37-year-old Juan Carlos Piedra Ceballos.

Witnesses to the shooting identified Munguía as the gunman and told police he said nothing to Ceballos and that he simply walked up to the car and started shooting. Afterward, they said, Munguía left the area on foot.

Officers searched the neighborhood overnight and into the next morning but never found Munguía.

Reeves said a fugitive unit started working on tracking down the armed and dangerous man on Friday morning and that at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, they had identified his likely location along the 3300 block of West Airport Freeway.

Three officers with the fugitive unit found Munguía in a grassy area along Texas 183, not far from the Trinity Broadcasting Network, and ordered him to get on the ground. Instead, Reeves said, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers. All three officers shot at Munguía, striking him at least once.

The officers provided first aid to the injured man before the Irving Fire Department arrived and took him to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where he later died.

None of the officers were injured.

Police have not yet identified what led to the shooting that killed Ceballos.

"Unfortunately the victim is deceased and our suspect is deceased so we may not know what exactly provoked or caused that initial shooting for him to come down and confront him," Reeves said. "What witnesses said was that Carlos came out of his apartment walked right up to the car -- the windows were rolled up -- said nothing and just began shooting at the victim."

Regarding the police shooting of Munguía, Reeves said the fugitive officers were wearing body cameras when they confronted him but that the video is not yet able to be released.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.