Man Killed After Shooting at Mesquite Officer: Police

A man is dead after police say he opened fire on a Mesquite police officer during a foot chase Monday night.

Mesquite police said an officer on patrol at about 8:30 p.m. spotted a wanted man sitting in a parked car at the Mission Fairways apartment complex on the 800 block of Interstate 30.

As the officer approached police said the man got out of the car and started running. Police said the man then pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the officer.

The officer returned fire.

The man, whose name has not yet been confirmed, was struck at least once and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, a three-year veteran of the department, was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Mesquite police said the man was wanted for evading police in a neighboring city and did not offer any other details about why he ran from the officer.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said more details will be released at a later date.