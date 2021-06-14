Man Killed After Motorcycle Crashes Into Fort Worth Home

A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a Fort Worth home on Sunday afternoon, police say.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of East Kellis Street and Hillside Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.
Police said a man lost control of a motorcycle after hitting a curb.
The motorcycle then hit a house, ripping out a major gas line and causing a large gas leak, police said.
According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.