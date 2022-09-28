Dallas Police

Man Killed After Firing on Dallas Police Officers, Police Say

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning

NBC 5 News

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died after being shot by officers, the department says.

Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a man armed with a handgun. Police said the man began shooting at them when they ordered him to drop his weapon.

The officers returned fire, police said, hitting the man. The officers provided medical aid to the man but police said he later died at a local hospital.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, the department said.

From Texas Sky Ranger, there appeared to be at least one bullet hole visible in the windshield of a Dallas police car, near the top-center of the windshield.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NBC 5 News
Texas Sky Rangers zooms in on what appears to be a bullet hole in a Dallas police car, Sept. 28, 2022.

Dallas County 22 hours ago

Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County

sex trafficking Sep 23

Plano Short-Term Rental Used as Brothel, Arrests Made: Dallas Police

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallaspolice shooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us