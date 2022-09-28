Man Killed After Firing on Dallas Police Officers, Police Say

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died after being shot by officers, the department says.

Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a man armed with a handgun. Police said the man began shooting at them when they ordered him to drop his weapon.

The officers returned fire, police said, hitting the man. The officers provided medical aid to the man but police said he later died at a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, the department said.

From Texas Sky Ranger, there appeared to be at least one bullet hole visible in the windshield of a Dallas police car, near the top-center of the windshield.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NBC 5 News