El Paso Man Killed After Crashing Into Wall in Grand Prairie

The driver was identified as Anthony Daniel Poole, 32, of El Paso

A driver was killed early Saturday after witnesses say he crossed lanes of traffic and hit a concrete wall in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Belt Line Road. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, police said. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified him as 32-year-old Anthony Daniel Poole of El Paso. 

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol may have been a factor, police said. 

