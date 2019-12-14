El Paso Man Killed After Crashing Into Wall in Grand Prairie

A driver was killed early Saturday after witnesses say he crossed lanes of traffic and hit a concrete wall in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Belt Line Road. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified him as 32-year-old Anthony Daniel Poole of El Paso.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol may have been a factor, police said.