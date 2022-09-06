Man, Juvenile Face Capital Murder Charges in Drive-By Shooting That Killed Boy, 5, Teen

A man and a teenage boy are in custody and facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of a teenager and a young child killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last month.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth Police said they were called to a shooting at a home on the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. Officers arrived to find three victims with apparent gunshot wounds, including 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe, 5-year-old Rayschard Scott, and an 18-month-old boy.

Monroe and Scott were hospitalized but did not survive their injuries. The 18-month-old, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries and was expected to survive.

During the initial stages of the investigation, Fort Worth police officials said an unknown number of individuals drove to the home where they fired at a group of people in the front yard, hitting the three children.

Fort Worth Police said homicide detectives, working with patrol officers, the fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshal Service, arrested an unnamed 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the slayings and that they are both facing capital murder charges.

The juvenile has not been named and it's not clear if he'll be tried as an adult. The juvenile's name may be released if his case is moved out of juvenile court.

It's not clear if Bell-Johnson or the juvenile have obtained attorneys.

Adult capital murder convictions in Texas come with either an automatic life sentence without parole or the death penalty. Juveniles convicted of capital murder receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Fort Worth Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 817-392-4336 and reference case number 220068041.