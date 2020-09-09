Dallas

Man Injured in Shooting on East Overton Road in Dallas: Police

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of East Overton Road at approximately 12:23 a.m.

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of East Overton Road at approximately 12:23 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim informed them that he was approached by two unknown suspects.

The victim said he was involved in a physical altercation with the suspects, during which the suspects produced a handgun and shot the victim several times, police said.

According to police, the suspects took the victim's property and fled the location in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

