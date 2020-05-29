Man Injured in Shooting in East Fort Worth Thursday Night

A man is injured after a shooting in East Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East units responded to a shooting call at 4208 Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 9:47 p.m.

Police said they met with a male who had been shot in the ankle by an an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

According to Fort Worth Police, the Gang Unit has taken over the investigation.

The suspects have not been located, police said.