Man Injured in Shooting at Dallas Car Wash: Police

A man is injured after a shooting at a Dallas car wash on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 8800 block of Lake June Road at approximately 4:24 p.m.

Police said when officers responded to the location, they found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that a disturbance broke out at a car wash near the location of the shooting.

Police said shots were fired by a suspect who was possibly driving a black Corvette.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, police said.