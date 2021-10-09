Dallas

Man Injured in Shooting at Dallas Car Wash: Police

Metro

A man is injured after a shooting at a Dallas car wash on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 8800 block of Lake June Road at approximately 4:24 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers responded to the location, they found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

56-Year-Old Man Killed in Overnight Crash: Dallas Police

labor shortage 13 hours ago

Shortage of Truck Drivers Forces Church to Cancel Pumpkin Patch

According to police, preliminary information suggests that a disturbance broke out at a car wash near the location of the shooting.

Police said shots were fired by a suspect who was possibly driving a black Corvette.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us