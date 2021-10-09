Man Injured in Shooting at Dallas Car Wash: Police

A man is injured after a shooting at a Dallas car wash on Saturday morning, police said.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 8800 block of Lake June Road at approximately 4:24 p.m.
Police said when officers responded to the location, they found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.
According to police, preliminary information suggests that a disturbance broke out at a car wash near the location of the shooting.
Police said shots were fired by a suspect who was possibly driving a black Corvette.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, police said.