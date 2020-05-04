Man Injured in Overnight Stabbing in West Dallas

A man is injured after a stabbing in West Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas Police responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2080 Fort Worth Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to police, a male and a female got into a domestic altercation while driving in the 2000 block of Marydale Road.

During the altercation, the female pulled out a knife and stabbed the male, police said.

The man attempted to escape, but the woman chased him from their vehicle’s location to the Exxon gas station on Fort Worth Avenue.

The male was injured during the altercation and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers located the female and took her into custody. Her charges are unknown at this time.