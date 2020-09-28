Man Injured in Overnight Dallas Shooting

A man is injured after an overnight shooting in Dallas.

A vehicle pulled into the Shell gas station at Harry Hines and Wycliff Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The vehicle appeared to have been hit by multiple bullets, and a passenger had an apparent gunshot wound to his leg.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the gas station and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Though the victim was transported from the gas station, the shooting took place at another location, officials say.