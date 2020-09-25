Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Euless: Police

A man is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Euless on Wednesday.

According to the Euless Police Department, officers were driving through the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Airport Freeway when they located the vehicle of a suspect who was wanted for evading arrest.

Police said at approximately 9:28 pm, officers saw the 39-year-old suspect exit the business and walk toward his vehicle.

When two officers attempted to contact the suspect, he drew a loaded 9mm handgun and pointed it at one of the officers, police said.

According to police, both officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him.

Officers immediately called for medical aid, and Euless Fire Department medics responded to the scene and transported the suspect to Baylor Grapevine Hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect is in stable condition and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

None of the officers were injured, and no witnesses have come forward, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident, and footage of the shooting recorded on a body-worn camera will be included in the investigation.

The two officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave, police said.