Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting at Fort Worth Residence: Police

A man is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

According to Fort Worth Police, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported that her husband was suicidal and threatening her with a gun while refusing to leave their residence shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said South Division Patrol Officers were dispatched to the residence located in the 5600 block of Wedgworth Road and arrived at the scene at 7:45 p.m.

The officers found the male suspect sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a handgun, police said.

According to police, officers attempted to speak with the suspect and told him to put his weapon down, but he refused to comply.

Police said during the encounter, the man threatened the officers, and three officers fired their handguns in response, striking the suspect.

Officers provided medical aid to the suspect, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the suspect is currently in stable condition.

Police said a weapon was located in the area where the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

