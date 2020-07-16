Man Injured in Living Room as Gunfire Erupts Outside Dallas Home

According to Dallas police, a man was injured when gunfire erupted outside of his home Wednesday night.

The person told police he was in his living room at his home on the 2800 block of Hawthorne Avenue when he heard gunshots at about 10:15 p.m.

The rounds entered his residence, causing minor injuries to his back.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and treated him for minor injuries.

Police have not said whether the man was targeted or if the shooting was random. A motive has not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.