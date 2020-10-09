Dallas

Man Injured in Dallas Shooting Thursday Night: Police

The investigation into the shooting that left one person injured is ongoing

NBC 5 News

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of West Wheatland Road at approximately 8:43 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, police said.

According to police, officers learned that the shooting occurred when two men attempted to take the victim's property gun point.

The shooters began firing and struck the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

