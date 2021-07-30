Fort Worth

Man Injured in Attempted Carjacking, Police Chase in Fort Worth

A man is injured after an attempted carjacking in Fort Worth on Thursday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred on South Riverside Drive at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said a carjacking suspect was being chased by officers.

At the time, the suspect was driving the second car that he jacked, police said.

According to police, the suspect veered off the road while traveling northbound and crashed the vehicle, landing in the back lot of 2401 South Riverside Drive.

Police said the vehicle was wrecked out and covered in barbed wire. The Fort Worth Fire Department has to extricate the suspect from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

During the pursuit, one squad car was believed to have been struck, police said. The officer was not injured during the incident.

According to police, the incident is still currently under investigation.

