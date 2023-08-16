Man injured following encounter with Duncanville police demands body-worn footage

A Duncanville man is calling for transparency and demanding the release of bodycam video from his encounter with Duncanville police officers last week.

21-year-old Keandre Green spoke to reporters after leaving the hospital Wednesday afternoon. His attorney said the young man is recovering from three spinal fractures. Green says it’s going to take months before he’s able to function normally again.

“I'm in pain every day. I'm in pain right now as we speak. It hurts to talk,” Green said

Doctors discharged Green from the hospital Wednesday following treatment for what his attorney says are severe spinal injuries after an encounter with Duncanville police.

It was an encounter Green said started because of the need to relieve himself while jogging near Wayne Avenue that Friday morning on Aug. 11.

“I had to go urinate,” he said. “I found the nearest alley and I handled my business.”

He said he observed a woman drive by but wasn’t aware of any calls made to police at the time until showed up and approached.

“The only thing I do remember is my face being planted in the ground with my back in excruciating pain,” he said.

In a recent press release, Duncanville said officers were responding to a report of indecent exposure that morning from a female caller.

The release went on to say officers attempted to arrest Green for an outstanding warrant when he took off running. When officers caught up, Duncanville police said they told Green they would hit him in the face if he did not comply.

Police said an officer punched Green twice in the face to gain control. Police later called an ambulance after Green’s complaints of back pain.

But Green said he was handled with significantly more force than what police are saying.

“In that moment, when they grabbed me from the front and I kind of folded like a flip phone, that's when my spine cracked and one of his colleagues kneed me in the face,” he said. “And after that, it's just like a haze after that.”

Green, his family and his attorney are calling for transparency and said they’ve requested body-worn footage of the incident.

“The issue we have today is, is Duncanville PD going to hold themselves accountable? Or will we have to continue applying pressure?” Said Justin Moore, Green’s attorney.

Duncanville Police said the warrant officers were attempting to issue that day will be re-issued. They also tell us a new charge for evading will be filed at large.

Green’s attorney told reporters Texas Rangers are now investigating the incident. That has not yet been confirmed following NBC 5’s calls to the City of Duncanville and email to the Texas Rangers.