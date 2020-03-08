Fort Worth

Man Injured During Shooting on Chinaberry Court in Fort Worth: Police

A man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting on Chinaberry Court, police say

By Hannah Jones

A man is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, east units were dispatched to a shooting call at 12700 Chinaberry Court at 12:31 a.m.

Police said a male victim was inside a vehicle with three women and possibly another man at the time of the shooting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 21 mins ago

Four People Rescued from House Fire in Dallas

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Sen. Ted Cruz Staying at Home After Exposure to Man With Coronavirus

One person inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim, who was struck in the leg several times, police said.

The victim managed to escape from the vehicle and called police.

Police said they believed the shooting was possibly a drug related incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, the suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified or located.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us