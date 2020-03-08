Man Injured During Shooting on Chinaberry Court in Fort Worth: Police

A man is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, east units were dispatched to a shooting call at 12700 Chinaberry Court at 12:31 a.m.

Police said a male victim was inside a vehicle with three women and possibly another man at the time of the shooting.

One person inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim, who was struck in the leg several times, police said.

The victim managed to escape from the vehicle and called police.

Police said they believed the shooting was possibly a drug related incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, the suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified or located.