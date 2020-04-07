Man Injured During Shooting at DART Bus Stop in South Central Dallas

A man is injured after a shooting at the corner of Bonnie View Road and Persimmon Road in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in front of the DART bus stop located at in the 5700 block of Bonnie View Road at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The adult male victim told police that he was walking down Bonnie View when the suspects in a gold vehicle drove by and shot at him.

The victim was shot in the foot, police said

Police said they do not believe his injuries to be life-threatening.

According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.