Man Injured After Shooting Outside Fort Worth Hotel

A man is injured after a shooting at a Budget Host Inn in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3740 Tanacross Drive shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say that a man had been shot in the thigh and was laying on the ground. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police say the current status of the victim is unknown.

According to police, officers are looking at surveillance footage from nearby businesses to determine the suspect's description and details about how the suspect fled the scene.