Fort Worth

Man Injured After Shooting Outside Fort Worth Hotel

Police say a man was shot in the leg outside of a Budget Host Inn on Friday morning

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A man is injured after a shooting at a Budget Host Inn in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3740 Tanacross Drive shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say that a man had been shot in the thigh and was laying on the ground. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 9 mins ago

Fort Worth PD ‘Blue Elves’ Surprise Holiday Shoppers

Dallas 23 mins ago

South Oak Cliff High School Renovations Nearly Complete

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police say the current status of the victim is unknown.

According to police, officers are looking at surveillance footage from nearby businesses to determine the suspect's description and details about how the suspect fled the scene.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us