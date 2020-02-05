Man Injured in Possible Drive-By Shooting in Northwest Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say a man was injured in a possible drive-by shooting in Northwest Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest units responded to a report of a male shot in the leg at 3105 North Beach Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed a man had been shot and that it may have been the result of a drive-by shooting.

The case was handed over to the Fort Worth Police Department's Gang Units for investigation, police said.

The victim suffered only a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been named in the shooting and no other injuries were reported.