Fort Worth

Man Injured in Possible Drive-By Shooting in Northwest Fort Worth

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the man was possibly shot by a drive-by shooter

By Hannah Jones

fort worth pd

Fort Worth police say a man was injured in a possible drive-by shooting in Northwest Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest units responded to a report of a male shot in the leg at 3105 North Beach Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed a man had been shot and that it may have been the result of a drive-by shooting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 7 mins ago

Watch Live: Trial for Former Dallas Officer Who Shot Woman 12 Times Resumes

Dallas 33 mins ago

Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas

The case was handed over to the Fort Worth Police Department's Gang Units for investigation, police said.

The victim suffered only a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been named in the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us