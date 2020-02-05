Man Injured in Shooting at East Dallas Apartment Complex

Dallas police are looking for the gunman who shot a man at an apartment complex in East Dallas Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at the Spring Hollow apartments in the 2700 block of North Buckner Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived they found that an injured man in the parking lot. The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The gunman reportedly fired shots from a vehicle near the apartment complex entrance off Buckner, then fled the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.