Man, Infant Found Dead in Garland Apartment

Police in Garland are investigating the deaths of a man and an infant inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called at about 5 p.m. to the Equinox on the Park Apartments in the 6300 block of North Shiloh Road, where the child's mother found the baby and the man's body.

First responders began CPR on the child before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police say they suspect the man, who they described as the infant's father, took his own life inside a garage.

Officers described the infant as being a few months old but were not immediately able to provide an age.

“We really have more questions than answers at this point,” Ofc. Matt Pesta, a police spokesman, told The Dallas Morning News. “This is the hardest kind of call we respond to, anytime there’s a child involved,” he said.

An official cause of death from the medical examiner's office has not yet been determined.

The police department offered a Victim's Assistance Advocate to help support the family and grief counselors to first responders.