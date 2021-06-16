Man in Unknown Condition After Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

One person is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Red Sierra, the Chapparral Apartments, at approximately 2:46 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition for treatment, police said.

Gun Violence Unit detectives were notified of the shooting, which is still under investigation.