Man in Unknown Condition After Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

The Fort Worth Police Department is launching a new initiative they hope will curb rising violent crime. Called “#FortWorthSafe” the department says it combines various intelligence-led law enforcement efforts and continued community engagement.
One person is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Red Sierra, the Chapparral Apartments, at approximately 2:46 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition for treatment, police said.

Gun Violence Unit detectives were notified of the shooting, which is still under investigation.

