Man in Early 20s Drowns at Joe Pool Lake, Fire Officials Say

A man in his early twenties is dead after he drowned at Joe Pool Lake Sunday, fire officials say.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said crews responded to the lake at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a "possible drowning call."

The department's dive team conducted a search and found the man underwater before transporting him to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, where he died, fire officials said.

The man was not wearing a life vest, officials said. His identity was not released Sunday.

The drowning is the fourth this season at Joe Pool Lake.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department urged people to wear a life vest when on the water.