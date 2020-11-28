Terrell

Man in Custody in Fatal Shooting in Terrell

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Terrell on Wednesday has turned himself in to police, officials say.

Roosevet Daniel Rider Jr., 34, turned himself in about 9 p.m. Friday in connection with the death of Bryon McClelland, Terrell police said.

Police were called Wednesday around 11:26 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South Frances. When officers arrived, they found a large group at the location and McClelland dead in the backyard of a home, police said.

Rider faces a murder charge in the shooting.

