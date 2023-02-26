Man in Custody in Connection with Lewisville Pawn Shop Owner's Death

A man is in custody in connection with the murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner.

18-year-old JeTevon Marquise Johnson was taken into custody in Dallas by the Lewisville Police Department without incident Saturday evening, Feb. 25, and has been charged with capital murder, according to police.

Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects who attempted an armed robbery of the Lewisville Pawn Shop, located at 962 S. Mill Street, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.

Police say 54-year-old shop owner Daniel White was shot and killed during the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation as the search continues for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477.