Man in Custody After Police Chase in Fort Worth

A man is in custody after a police chase in Fort Worth early Monday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers attempted a traffic stop at West Felix Street and Hemphill Street shortly after 4 a.m. on a vehicle with a license plate that did not match the vehicle.

Police said the rear of the vehicle had been spray-painted to conceal the make and model.

The driver refused to cooperate and a vehicle chase ensued, police said.

Police said the vehicle's speed remained fairly close to posted limits, and it became apparent that the vehicle was having mechanical issues.

The chase ended when the vehicle stopped at 3700 Miller Avenue and the driver, a 23 year old male, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, the officers verified that the vehicle's license plates did not match the vehicle and found evidence of other possible crimes inside the vehicle.

Officers are continuing their investigation.