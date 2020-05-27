Terrell

Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Through Nine Cities

The chase began when police tried to pull a man over in Terrell for a suspected car theft and traffic violation

Metro

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase through North Texas Tuesday night.

The chase began when police tried to pull a man over in Terrell for a suspected car theft and traffic violation.

The chase lasted about 45 minutes, and it traveled through Kaufman Unincorporated, Crandall, Seagoville, Dallas, Balch Springs, Mesquite, University Park, and Irving.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 25

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco 1 hour ago

Service Delivery Robots Helping People Social Distance in Frisco

The chase eventually ended near Spur-348 westbound, just east of State Highway 114, when the driver ran out of gas.

Police say the driver surrendered peacefully to police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Terrell Sheriff's Office, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, and Irving Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

This article tagged under:

TerrellIrving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us