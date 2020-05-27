Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Through Nine Cities

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase through North Texas Tuesday night.

The chase began when police tried to pull a man over in Terrell for a suspected car theft and traffic violation.

The chase lasted about 45 minutes, and it traveled through Kaufman Unincorporated, Crandall, Seagoville, Dallas, Balch Springs, Mesquite, University Park, and Irving.

The chase eventually ended near Spur-348 westbound, just east of State Highway 114, when the driver ran out of gas.

Police say the driver surrendered peacefully to police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Terrell Sheriff's Office, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, and Irving Police Department were involved in the pursuit.