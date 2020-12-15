Fort Worth

Man in Custody After Chase, Shots Fired at Fort Worth Police Officers

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted approximately about 45 minutes

A man is in custody after a police chase during which shots were fired at Fort Worth police officers.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers served a felony warrant at a hotel on 6500 South Freeway at approximately 2 a.m. on a suspect from Cleburne who was wanted for family violence.

Police said the suspect injured himself while fleeing out of the third floor window.

After the suspect fled into a vehicle, a pursuit ensued that lasted approximately 15 minutes, police said.

According to police, the suspect fired multiple rounds toward the officers during the pursuit.

When the pursuit ended, the driver refused to exit the vehicle, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted approximately about 45 minutes.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment after his fall, police said.

According to police, the suspect will be charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant.

