Man In Custody After Body Found Inside Celina Home

By Holley Ford

A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in a neighborhood in Celina, city officials said.

Construction workers saw smoke coming from a house in the 1400 block of Anvil Court at about 11:00 Wednesday morning.

When fire crews found the body, Celina police were called to the scene.

Mayor Sean Terry confirmed a man is now in custody, but didn't comment further other than this is an isolated incident. Terry said The victim's identity has not been released.

Celina ISD schools were on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

Terry said it's unknown at this time if this incident is related to Tuesday's shootings in Prosper and Frisco.

