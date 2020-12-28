Man in Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Hurst Home: Police

A man has been taken into police custody after a standoff in Hurst on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Hurst Police Department, officers responded to a family disturbance at 1752 Jeannie Lane at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said an adult male subject barricaded himself inside the home when officers went to make contact with him.

Tthe NETCAST Regional SWAT team was called out to assist officers in ending the situation peacefully, police said.

According to police, the male remained barricaded inside the home until the incident was peacefully resolved around 1:00 a.m

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

It is unknown what charges may be pending at this time.