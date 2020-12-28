Hurst

Man in Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Hurst Home: Police

The man remained barricaded inside the home until the incident was peacefully resolved around 1:00 a.m

Metro

A man has been taken into police custody after a standoff in Hurst on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Hurst Police Department, officers responded to a family disturbance at 1752 Jeannie Lane at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said an adult male subject barricaded himself inside the home when officers went to make contact with him.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 33 mins ago

Dallas Police Searching fo 72-Year-Old Missing Woman

Tthe NETCAST Regional SWAT team was called out to assist officers in ending the situation peacefully, police said.

According to police, the male remained barricaded inside the home until the incident was peacefully resolved around 1:00 a.m

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

It is unknown what charges may be pending at this time.

This article tagged under:

HurstHurst Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us