Arlington

Man in Critical Condition After Suspected Hit-and-Run in Arlington

The police do not have any suspects

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

Arlington police say a man is in critical condition after officers found him lying on the side of the road in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

Arlington police said based on the man's injuries and other evidence collected from the scene, it appears he was hit by a vehicle whose driver left the scene without stopping to help.

Arlington police have not identified any witnesses and said they welcome any information the public may have about the collision.

People can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

