Man Hospitalized, Shot by Richardson Police Wednesday

A man is hospitalized after being shot by Richardson police Wednesday.

Richardson police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place outside a building along the 1500 block of North Greenville Avenue near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Collins Boulevard.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that officers responding to an "assist motorist" call encountered a person who was pointing a gun at himself. Officers attempted to get the person to surrender the weapon, using verbal and non-lethal methods, but the person refused.

An officer ended up shooting the person. The person who was shot was transported "non-emergent" to the hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have confirmed few details and it's not yet clear what led to the shooting. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.