Man Hospitalized After Shooting Outside QuikTrip in East Fort Worth

One man was hospitalized after he was shot twice outside a QuikTrip in east Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at about 2:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth police said. The location is east of Interstate Loop 820 and south of Interstate 30.

Police said it appeared to be possible that an argument between two men escalated to a shooting.

The man who was shot was struck in the arm and the chest and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter was outstanding as of 6 p.m. Sunday.