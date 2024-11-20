Man hospitalized after officer-involved-shooting in McKinney

A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after McKinney police say he turned towards officers with a gun and one fired.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Graham Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McKinney Police said witnesses told them that 21-year-old Malik Riley crashed his car in the 1400 block of Amscott Street and began waving a gun in the air.

They said Riley took several things from the car before ignoring officers' commands and leading them on a foot chase into a nearby neighborhood.

On Graham Street, police say an officer deployed a taser that didn’t work.

That’s when police said Riley displayed a gun and turned towards the officers.

They said a single officer fired, hitting Riley in the abdomen.

Tuesday night, Riley was being treated at a local hospital.

According to police, there’s a warrant for his arrest in Colorado on weapons charges.

“I just heard the cop tell him to stop, or whatever, and they and I heard the taser and when they made it around the corner I just heard the four gunshots and that was it,” said witness Juan Roman.

According to McKinney Police, the Texas Rangers are now taking over the investigation.