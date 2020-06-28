Man Hits Daughter With Vehicle in ‘Tragic Accident,' Royse City Police Say

A father hit and killed his 12-year-old daughter while she was skateboarding early Sunday in a parking lot, Royse City police say.

The father was driving in the parking lot of the Royse City High School football stadium shortly after midnight when he hit the child, police said.

The girl was transported to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where she died.

The family, who were in town from Klondike, to visit friends, had attended the Celebrating Freedom event and fireworks show at the school earlier in the night, police said.

Police said there is no evidence or indication that the incident was anything but a "tragic accident."