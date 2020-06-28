Royse City

Man Hits Daughter With Vehicle in ‘Tragic Accident,' Royse City Police Say

The child and her family were visiting from the Klondike area

Chester police lights
NBC10

A father hit and killed his 12-year-old daughter while she was skateboarding early Sunday in a parking lot, Royse City police say.

The father was driving in the parking lot of the Royse City High School football stadium shortly after midnight when he hit the child, police said.

The girl was transported to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where she died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 27

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 225th Death, 393 New Coronavirus Cases

The family, who were in town from Klondike, to visit friends, had attended the Celebrating Freedom event and fireworks show at the school earlier in the night, police said.

Police said there is no evidence or indication that the incident was anything but a "tragic accident."

This article tagged under:

Royse City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us