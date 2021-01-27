Man Hit by Train Dies

Haltom City Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed after being hit by a train near Denton Highway Wednesday.

Police were called to the location around 4 p.m. after a man was hit by a train operated by United Pacific.

Officers found the man with injuries and no signs of life. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the man and why he was on the tracks according to authorities.

No one else was injured in the incident.