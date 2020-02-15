Man Gets in Woman’s Car, Demands Money Outside Elementary School

Police say a Fort Worth mother who was waiting to pick up her daughter from school told them a man got into the passenger seat of her car and demanded money.

The incident happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. near D. McRae Elementary School on Avenue N in southeast Fort Worth.

The woman told police she screamed, "No," then the man reached for his front pocket and she jumped out of the car with her keys.

Police said no one was injured.

Fort Worth police tweeted video of the incident and asked anyone with information about the man to contact them.