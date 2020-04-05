Dallas

Man Found Slain in Ditch in West Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Police say Albert Santoya died from homicidal violence

Dallas police are investigating the slaying of a 31-year-old man whose body was found Friday in a ditch in west Oak Cliff.

Officers responded about 10 a..m to the 5100 block of Keeneland Parkway, near the Dallas National Golf Club, where they found Albert Santoya's body.

Police said Santoya died from "homicidal violence," but did not provide any additional details.

Anyone with information about Santoya's death may call Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

