Man Found in Johnson County Camper a Victim of a ‘Brutal Murder,' Sheriff's Dept. Says

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are investigating what they've described as the "brutal murder" of a 22-year-old man.

Officials with the sheriff's department said Monday a man was found deceased in his camper at about 7 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his camper on the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua.

Deputies said the friend called the sheriff's office after finding blood on the camper and his friend on the floor.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Tyler Jordan Waldrop. The ME's office said Waldrop died of multiple sharp force and blunt force injuries, but no further details were specified.

Investigators said they believe the man was killed either Thursday evening or Friday morning but shared no details about a motive or who may have killed the man. Officials would only say that it was "a brutal murder."

Officials have not announced any arrests in the case and have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information about Waldrop or what may have taken place in the trailer is asked to contact Capt. Danny Rodgers at 817-556-6058 ext 3520.