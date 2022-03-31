Denton police

Man Found Guilty of Shooting Denton Officer in the Head, Leg; Sentencing Underway

The sentencing phase of the trial is underway; a man faces 5 to 99 years behind bars for shooting an officer twice

By Maria Guerrero

After deliberating several hours Thursday, a Denton County jury found Antwon Pinkston guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Pinkston opened fire on Denton Police Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. on Oct. 29, 2019, after the car he was riding in was stopped by police.

Rodriguez was struck twice, once in the head and once in the leg, and suffered serious and lasting injuries.

He testified in the trial and jurors were shown his body camera video.

Denton police officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., injured in a shooting in 2019, leaving court on March 31, 2022.

Following a week and a half of testimony, the jury heard closing arguments Thursday morning and began deliberating just after 10 a.m. Shortly before 3 p.m., the jury announced they'd found Pinkston guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Rodriguez nodded Thursday afternoon as the verdict was read.

Pinkston did not show any emotion.

A second officer was also shot at and returned fire, injuring Pinkston and the driver. Both were caught and arrested a short time later.

Following the verdict, the trial moved immediately into the punishment phase. Jurors will decide how many years Pinkston will spend behind bars. He faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.

