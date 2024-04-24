Man found guilty of murdering mother and her daughter sentenced to death

The man found guilty of murdering a mother and her 10-year-old daughter at a home in Fort Worth has been sentenced to death.

Paige Lawyer received the death penalty Wednesday morning.

Otishae Womack and her 10-year-old daughter, Kamyria, were found strangled to death at a residence in the Verona Apartment community off Shady Lane Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard, about a half a mile north of Interstate 30, in April 2018.

Fort Worth Police arrested Lawyer days later after the murder in Tennessee.

After victim impact statements were read in court, Lawyer began arguing from his seat and was led out of the courtroom.