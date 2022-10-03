Man Found Guilty of Arlington Store Clerk's Killing

A Tarrant County jury on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man in the 2021 murder of a South Arlington convenience store clerk, prosecutors announced.

Dorian Woodard, 20, received a life sentence and $10,000 fine Monday after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Hightower.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office detailed the shooting in the early morning hours at the E-Z Mart near Matlock and Bardin roads in Arlington. Prosecutors said Woodard went into the store and shot Hightower several times before attempting to open the cash register. He took some items and left the store before coming back for multiple tobacco products and other items, police said.

"This was a senseless act of violence," Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kyle Russo told jurors during the trial.

Mortally wounded, Hightower was unconscious and on the floor behind the counter for more than an hour before someone called 911, the release said.

Woodard was arrested four days later after two tipsters identified him as the gunman seen in surveillance video recorded inside the store.