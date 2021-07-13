trinity groves

Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Dallas Apartment: Police

The murder was the 112th homicide in Dallas this year, according to NBC 5's count

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to gather information after a man was found dead of a gunshot inside his Trinity Groves apartment Tuesday.

At around 12:36 p.m., officers responded to a call at an apartment complex at 660 Yorktown Street, Dallas police said.

Upon arrival, the man, who Dallas police did not name, was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Det. Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3992 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 124377-2021.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.

According to NBC 5's count, this is the 112th homicide in Dallas this year.

