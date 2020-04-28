Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in Arlington: Police

Police in Arlington found a man dead early Tuesday morning in front of an apartment complex, police say.

Police were called at 4:56 a.m. to reports of a man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of an apartment community along the 800 block of North Oak Street, officers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police news release. It appeared he had one gunshot wound.

His name has not been released.

According to police, people who live nearby reported hearing an argument and a possible gunshot at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Arlington Homicide Det. Gildon Grant at 817-459-5691. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.