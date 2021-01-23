Man Found Dead Outside Dallas Home; Police

Dallas

A man was found dead outside a home in Dallas Saturday Morning.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Falls Drive just before 8 a.m.

That's where officers found a 47-year-old Black man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said his dead was caused by homicidal violence, but did not release any further details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Antonio Machorro, #7186, at 214-918-9096 or via email: antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #013426-2021.

