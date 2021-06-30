Man Found Dead Near Irving Park Was Victim of Homicide: Police

Irving police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning near a park.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to a report of an unconscious person near Running Bear Park in the 2600 block of South Story Road.

Police said they found Yoni Jimenez Bermudez, 28, dead, and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Jimenez's gray 2016 Mazda 3 was missing but later recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about Jimenez's death may call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or email tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.