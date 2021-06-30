Irving

Man Found Dead Near Irving Park Was Victim of Homicide: Police

NBC 5 News

Irving police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning near a park.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to a report of an unconscious person near Running Bear Park in the 2600 block of South Story Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they found Yoni Jimenez Bermudez, 28, dead, and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 39 mins ago

Man Arrested in 18-Year-Old's Slaying in West Oak Cliff: Police Documents

freeway 2 hours ago

Dallas Sheriff's Traffic, Patrol Units Move to New Location in Red Bird

Jimenez's gray 2016 Mazda 3 was missing but later recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about Jimenez's death may call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or email tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

This article tagged under:

Irvingcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us