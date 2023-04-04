Man Found Dead Inside Arlington Storage Unit: Police

A man has been found dead inside a Public Storage unit in Arlington, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man found unresponsive in a storage unit shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on top of a sleeping bag inside a Public Storage unit located on South Cooper Street, police said.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers believe the man to be 27-year-old Debony Maffett II.

Maffett has been reported missing a week before the discovery of the body, police said. He was last seen on March 23 at the convenience store where he worked, which is located on W-120 in Arlington.

According to police, though his family reported him missing, there were no signs of imminent danger at the time.

Police said officers attempted to locate Maffett by tracking his cell phone and entering him into a missing persons database to alert other law enforcement agencies to their search.

A private investigator helping the family learned that Maffett purchased a storage unit and may have been living out of it, police said.

According to police, when the private investigator went to check the storage unit, he found the body inside.

Police said the cause of the man's death has not yet been determined, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.